Phoenix Fire Relief Center closes nearly 1 year after Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. — The Phoenix Fire Relief Center is closing its doors after helping fire victims with supplies since last September.

Sara Cervantez, Resource Navigator for Rogue Climate, says the center is closing in order to better serve fire victims now settling into temporary housing.

She says over the past 11 months, the center has helped around 800 families and gathered over $100,000 worth of supplies.

The supplies include food, clothing, furniture, and more.

She says closing the center is bittersweet.

“I feel like a lot of people definitely felt lost and didn’t have a sense of direction so they came here. We built friendships, we built long-term recovery,” she said.

Cervantez says supplies will still be provided at pop-up events this fall.

