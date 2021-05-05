Home
Phoenix H.S says graduation rates are up since returning to in-person learning

Phoenix H.S says graduation rates are up since returning to in-person learning

Local News Top Stories , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. —NBC5 News told you Monday about the challenges schools are facing with returning to in-person instruction. Despite the difficult circumstances, students are making up ground lost earlier this year.

At the end of the 1st quarter of comprehensive distance learning, 67% of Phoenix High freshmen were on track for graduation. On-track is defined by a student’s ability to earn 6 credits by the end of the year.

The high school brought students back to the classroom in February, now it estimates the on-track rate for the end of the year, is 90%.

“Really us getting to connect with them in person slowed things down a bit, get to know them, provide that support they need to be successful academically,” said Principal Toby Walker.

Principal Walker says the other grades have also shown significant academic progress since returning to campus.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »