Phoenix H.S. unveils new theatre

PHOENIX, Ore. —Lights, camera, action! Phoenix High School’s Rose Street Theatre is having its first performance, after its remodel.

The band will host its holiday concert Thursday in the new space. The project has been in the works for the last year and a half.

The school says the completion of it represents a major milestone, as it’s one of the final projects funded by the $68-million bond, voters passed in 2017.

Phoenix High School Principal Toby Walker, says the space can be used for a variety of events.

“This got a new facelift and really has turned into an amazing space for our school, our kids, and our community,” said Principal Walker.

The concert starts Wednesday at 6 pm.