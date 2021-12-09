Phoenix H.S. unveils new theatre

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 8, 2021

PHOENIX, Ore. —Lights, camera, action! Phoenix High School’s Rose Street Theatre is having its first performance, after its remodel.

The band will host its holiday concert Thursday in the new space. The project has been in the works for the last year and a half.

The school says the completion of it represents a major milestone, as it’s one of the final projects funded by the $68-million bond, voters passed in 2017.

Phoenix High School Principal Toby Walker, says the space can be used for a variety of events.

“This got a new facelift and really has turned into an amazing space for our school, our kids, and our community,” said Principal Walker.

The concert starts Wednesday at 6 pm.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.