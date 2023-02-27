Phoenix Highschool Girls Basketball Team in car crash

BEND, Ore. – A bus carrying members of the Phoenix Highschool Girl’s Basketball Team and coaching staff was involved in a vehicle accident Saturday night.

The Phoenix Talent School District said the accident happened on Highway 97 about 30 miles south of Bend.

It said a vehicle traveling northbound hit the bus and another car head-on while attempting to pass another car.

The bus driver was able to control the bus and steer it onto the shoulder. Fortunately, no one on the bus was hurt. The bus, however, was totaled.