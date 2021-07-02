Phoenix Holds Emergency Meeting to Ban the use of Fireworks

PHOENIX, Ore — The city of Phoenix is following suit and banning the launch of fireworks this year.
it was decided earlier this evening at the city council meeting. The city council voted to ban the use of any and all types of fireworks within city limits between now and December 30th of this year.
It started with the public comment with the overwhelming support of the ban.
The fire chief for Jackson county fire district five spoke about the sensitive position the city is in especially as they rebuild the community.
“I’m not making a political statement just saying that,” said fire chief Charles Hanely, of fire district 5.”When you consider this, what you’re looking at is do you want a handheld open flame device around buildings that are under construction.”
While the use of fireworks is banned selling fireworks is still allowed, and the police department says anyone caught using fireworks could be fined up to $500.