Phoenix HS alum battling cancer

Posted by Jenna King April 25, 2023

PHOENIX, Ore. —The Phoenix Talent School District is rallying around a former athlete.  Collegiate soccer player and former Phoenix High soccer player, 19-year-old Victor Martinez was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Victor’s a member of the Rogue Community College men’s soccer team and was a 4-year varsity starter at Phoenix High School. He finished his high school career as league-player-of-the-year, all-conference, and all-state honors, and helped lead Phoenix through 4  successful seasons.

“He believes in his faith, he believes that miracles do happen and he is a fighter and he’s young and he’s gonna do whatever it takes for himself to become healthy again,” said Phoenix-Talent head coach, Chris Gallegos.

He says Victor starts chemo Monday.

A GoFundMe was set up to for his medical expenses.  You can find it here.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Jenna King
Jenna King is the 6pm and 11pm anchor for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
