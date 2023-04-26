Phoenix HS alum battling cancer

PHOENIX, Ore. —The Phoenix Talent School District is rallying around a former athlete. Collegiate soccer player and former Phoenix High soccer player, 19-year-old Victor Martinez was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Victor’s a member of the Rogue Community College men’s soccer team and was a 4-year varsity starter at Phoenix High School. He finished his high school career as league-player-of-the-year, all-conference, and all-state honors, and helped lead Phoenix through 4 successful seasons.

“He believes in his faith, he believes that miracles do happen and he is a fighter and he’s young and he’s gonna do whatever it takes for himself to become healthy again,” said Phoenix-Talent head coach, Chris Gallegos.

He says Victor starts chemo Monday.

A GoFundMe was set up to for his medical expenses. You can find it here.

