Phoenix looks at familiar face for interim city manager

PHOENIX, Ore. — The City of Phoenix could be seeing a familiar face take up the role of interim city manager after Eric Swanson leaves in February.
The city council voted to extend an offer to former interim city manager Dave Kanner. Councilors felt they needed someone experienced with the position and someone that city staff was already familiar working with.
“Dave has some expertise and has already been through the hiring process and the recruiting process, so I just think that would be a good option,” commented councilor Cindy Cameron.
Dave Kanner last took the role of interim city manager after the city fired former manager Jamie McLeod in March of last year.
Current city manager Eric Swanson was hired in September, his last day is February 7th.