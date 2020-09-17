Home
Phoenix Mayor looking to open resource center

As some Phoenix residents returned home Wednesday, city leaders are looking at how to best more forward.

Mayor Chris Luz held a virtual town hall for citizens Wednesday. He says, with the approved disaster relief fund he’s trying to get the Phoenix Civic Center to open up as a resource building for both the citizens of Phoenix and Talent.

“I want to use our Phoenix Civic Center for what I call the disaster and relief recovery center for citizens to go to get information about filing for insurance information, FEMA relief funding, [and] how to clean up your particular housing lot that was or house that was burned down,” said Mayor Chris Luz.

