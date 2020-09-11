Phoenix resident loses home in Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. — Sonya Herbold from Phoenix had about 10 minutes to pack what she could, before she evacuated.
Herbold says she heard about the Almeda Fire, when she was working in Grants Pass. By taking back roads she was able to get back and pack a few things, before she lost her home in the fire.
“I should have grabbed this. I wish I would have found these things. I just didn’t have enough time. I couldn’t even think in the moment. When you’re in survival brain, you really can’t think. You’re just paralyzed and it was such a shocking, overwhelming feeling,” Herbold said.
Herbold says when it comes down to it, all that matters is that her family and pets are safe.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.