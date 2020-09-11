Home
Phoenix resident loses home in Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. — Sonya Herbold from Phoenix had about 10 minutes to pack what she could, before she evacuated.

Herbold says she heard about the Almeda Fire, when she was working in Grants Pass. By taking back roads she was able to get back and pack a few things, before she lost her home in the fire.

“I should have grabbed this. I wish I would have found these things. I just didn’t have enough time. I couldn’t even think in the moment. When you’re in survival brain, you really can’t think. You’re just paralyzed and it was such a shocking, overwhelming feeling,” Herbold said.

Herbold says when it comes down to it, all that matters is that her family and pets are safe.

