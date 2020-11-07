Home
Phoenix road receives makeover to increase traffic flow

PHOENIX, Ore.– The city of Phoenix says its wrapping up a project that will increase traffic flow on Highway-99.

The city says the project involved expanding one lane areas of Highway-99 to two lanes.

The project began just before the Almeda Fire and was since delayed.

The city says the project is finished for Highway-99 southbound, but construction companies will still be working on the intersection of 4th street and Bear Creek Road.

The 3/4 mile stretch includes pedestrian crossings, road side parking, and bike lanes.

