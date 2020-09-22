Home
Phoenix supply distribution center moves to The Shops at Exit 24

Phoenix supply distribution center moves to The Shops at Exit 24

Local ,

PHOENIX, Or.- A large scale distribution effort that started at the Home Depot in Phoenix is now operating in The Shops at exit 24.

 Community members started the grassroots effort to give back to people impacted by the Almeda fire.

Volunteers we spoke with say community efforts are key to recovery.

“I think it’s really important, and it often will fill gaps that FEMA or Red Cross aren’t aware of or are unable to fill,” commented Jeanine Moy, a volunteer at the center.

The distribution center is inside an empty store front in the shopping center. It’s open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »