Phoenix supply distribution center moves to The Shops at Exit 24

PHOENIX, Or.- A large scale distribution effort that started at the Home Depot in Phoenix is now operating in The Shops at exit 24.
Community members started the grassroots effort to give back to people impacted by the Almeda fire.
Volunteers we spoke with say community efforts are key to recovery.
“I think it’s really important, and it often will fill gaps that FEMA or Red Cross aren’t aware of or are unable to fill,” commented Jeanine Moy, a volunteer at the center.
The distribution center is inside an empty store front in the shopping center. It’s open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.