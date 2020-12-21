Phoenix-Talent School Dist. announces potential re-opening plans for in-person instruction

With vaccines for COVID-19 slowly coming into the state, the school district is hopeful their students can come back to class using a hybrid model.
The district was granted an emergency waiver by the Oregon Department of Education for in-person learning back in October because of the devastating Almeda Fire.
“It’s important to get the kids connected. Many of the reasons that we’re bringing kids on campus is for mental health support, social and emotional well-being,” said superintendent, Brent Barry.
Barry says teams have reviewed reopening plans weekly and each school has created a plan that could potentially be used in the first week of January, with an exception of Phoenix High School.
It’s reopening plan is expected to be finalized later next month.
Barry said earlier this Fall in an interview with us, that comprehensive distance learning has been a struggle for families in the district.
“We’ve been hearing a lot about the challenges of learning at-home, especially for those affected by the fires,” he said.
At this time, kindergarten through third grade is expected to begin in-person learning on January 5th, with half the kids coming in the morning and the other half coming later in the day.
The same plan applies to 4th through 8th grades, with students beginning class on January 11th.
As for 9th-12th grades, they’re expected back onto campus in a newly built school by February 1st.
“We know schools play a vital role in all of our lives and the trauma our families have faced in particular is devastating, and we know it’s important to establish routines and some predictability,” Barry said.
For more information on each school’s plan for hybrid learning, visit the Phoenix-Talent School District Facebook page.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.