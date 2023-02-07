Phoenix-Talent SD family gives back big to community

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A Phoenix-Talent School District family is giving back to the community and hoping others pay it forward.

The Pariseau family is new to Orchard Hill Elementary, but in their short time have made a huge impact. Kenny and his wife Rebecca have two young daughters.

One day his kindergärtner came back from school after hearing a classmate was in a need of a wheelchair ramp installed at their house.

Kenny a handyman himself, stays busy hanging Christmas lights in the winter and had extra profits from that.

“I showed up to the PTA and I told them I already have the funds let’s just build the best one it can get so we had a bit of red tape to cut through, but once we got past that we got the wheelchair ramp up before Christmas,” said Pariseau.

Kenny didn’t stop there, he fixed the family’s broken gutter, got them a Christmas Tree, did their Christmas lights and even gave them gift cards he collected from the community. He estimates the total project cost $2,500.

“They were surprised they were shocked and said why are you doing this is what I do,” said Pariseau.

Kenny, Rebecca, and their two daughters have been nominated for “Family Focus” by a school staff member for their act of kindness. Orchard Hill Elementary School principal Brandon Hammon says their generosity will trickle down in the community.

“You have educators and you have parents if you can have those two come together that’s when you will have the greatest success, a parent like Mr. Pariseau seeing a need and acting on that need that’s where we’ll have the most success,” said Hammon.

This isn’t the first time the Pariseaus have given back to the community either.

After the Almeda Fire, the family decided to start a company called Rogue Relief renovations where he helps people impacted with construction needs or Christmas lights.

But he doesn’t keep the funding he says he funnels it back out into the community in the form of special projects or landscaping work.

“My hope is that this can multiply, that people down the road wanna do what I’m doing and spread the cheer more broadly,” said Pariseau.