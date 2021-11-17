Phoenix-Talent SD receives $30k grant, uses it to support community and students

PHOENIX, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District recently received a $30,500 grant, which has already been put to use.

The school district says the grant has been used to provide basic necessities (toiletries, food, shelter, water) for the community following the devastating Almeda Fire and ongoing pandemic. The funding also enabled the district to expand its Farm-to-School program, providing more fresh food boxes for struggling families.

It says the money was also used to donate 12 backpacks filled with toys, food, and activities to local law enforcement. This is to help comfort children and create a positive interaction with officers.

You can read more about the grant here.