Phoenix-Talent students return to school on Almeda Fire Anniversary

PHOENIX, Ore. – The anniversary of the Almeda Fire is also the first day of school for Phoenix-Talent students. Despite the significance of the day when so many children lost their homes many students and staff were all smiles today returning to campus.

“It’s not a normal day to start. It’s about as bittersweet as it could be. We know it’s the one-year anniversary of the devastating Almeda Fire. So that brings up a lot of emotions,” said Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent Brent Barry

He understands it’s a traumatic day for the Rogue Valley, but his district is doing everything they can to make the first day of school something special.

“Our goal today is not to minimize that event, but really focus on being back together,” said Shawna Schleif, Principal of Phoenix Elementary.

Many of the families at Phoenix Elementary were forced to move to other parts of the Rogue Valley. But with the McKinney Vento law families who lost their homes were able to stay within their original school district. That allows the children some sense of normalcy.

“When kids are experiencing distress because of home loss or housing loss or moving frequently if we can keep something constant like their school community that just helps them become more resilient to all of that adversity,” said Principal Schleif.

She told NBC5 News that consistency is crucial for kids learning.

September 8th is a pivotal day in our valley’s history, but Superintendent Barry said seeing the kids smile through their masks makes him hopeful for the future. He said there’s a long road to recovery, but knows Talent and Phoenix can do it.

