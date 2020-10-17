Phoenix woman shares story of hymnal found in rubble

Just like many other Southern Oregon residents, Danielson packed a bag the night of the Almeda Fire, expecting to return home the next day.
She says it didn’t feel real, the shock of seeing her home destroyed, nothing survived.
“There are things that are irreplaceable, photos, mementos, things like that.”
Then, she says her son saw a scrap of paper amidst the rubble. When she picked it up, she realized it was a charred piece of her hymnal, or church songbook.
“I recognized it as being A Mighty Fortress Is Our God and I thought, ‘what an affirmation that is,’ that he’s with me.”
Danielson says she sees this occurrence as a sign that everything will be ok.
While such a terrible tragedy is not the ideal way to restart, she says all she can do is be thankful and faithful.
“I feel like I’m being guided. I’ve already managed to find a home, things are looking up.”
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.