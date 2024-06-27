Phone scams on the rise in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Grants Pass Police is warning the public of a phone scam.

It says there has been a rise in callers claiming to be officers or detectives from the Grants Pass Police Department.

GPPD says the scammers use sophisticated software that allows them to “spoof” phone numbers. That means, though you may be seeing the number on your caller ID as being from our department, you’re talking to a scam artist.

The scammers will threaten to arrest individuals if payments are not immediately made for various reasons.

If you receive a phone call, email, or text message instructing you to purchase prepaid merchant gift cards, crypto-currency, or money orders hang up delete the message, and don’t respond.

