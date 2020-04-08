Physical Therapy goes virtual in Jackson County

Medford, Ore — Social distancing, while necessary, Is making it difficult for some to fully recover from injury.
So physical therapists are adapting, offering online therapy sessions for their patients.
At Jackson County Physical Therapy, this means live and recorded exercises aimed at keeping joints and muscles on the path to recovery.
Without in-person contact, the therapists are getting creative.
“That’s a large part of what we do anyways is teaching people to be active in a safe way, that part of our job hasn’t changed, it’s just the delivery method that had changed,” said Physical Therapist Phil Hanson.
The teletherapy is also covered by insurance the same way in-person therapy would be.
