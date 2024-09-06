Pickleball Fest 2024 kicks off this weekend in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -Toasty outdoor temperatures didn’t stop the fun at Medford Rogue Rotary’s 4th annual Pickleball Fest.

Friday at Fichtner-Mainwaring park, it was nonstop women’s doubles. Both local and out-of-state players were here to battle it out on the court. Players register online, self-rank their skill level, and are broken up into categories. The tournament lasts all weekend, with mixed doubles on Saturday, then the men’s competition on Sunday. Players must win multiple games to make it to the playoff round, then they compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals.

After talking to some of the players today, it seemed like they were up for the challenge.

“I would say that the hardest part is the court coverage and maneuvers because it’s different from other sports that people come from,” says a women’s doubles competitor from Reno, Nevada.

“For me, it was breaking my wrist twice in ten months. But here I am playing pickleball again and, keeping my fingers crossed, I don’t break it for a third time,” says her doubles partner.

Medford Rogue Rotarian Cheryl Dyer says all the sponsorship money for Pickleball Fest goes to local youth programs, such as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Innovation Academy. She also says the rotary’s collaboration with the Southern Oregon Pickleball Association, as well as Medford Parks and Recreation helped make the event possible.

Nani Nakamatsu with the Southern Oregon Pickleball Society says it’s the social aspect that keeps her coming back.

One of the best aspects to pickleball is it’s social. I have met so many wonderful people and made so many great friends playing pickleball.

Players agree, one of the best things about this sport is its inclusivity. Folks from all walks of life participated in the tournament, from teenagers to women in their 70s.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.