Pickup options for old Christmas Trees

Medford, Ore — With the Christmas holiday over it may be tempting to neglect our Christmas Trees.
According to the national fire protection association, more than 200 home fires start each year due to dry Christmas Trees.
Firefighters stress the importance of a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm, especially during the holidays.
If you’re looking for a cheap or free way to get rid of your tree.
Medford Boy Scout Troop #7 in East Medford is picking up trees with special tags on Saturday, December 29th and Saturday, January 5th. Instructions are provided on a flyer that will be handed out at eligible homes.
Ashland Troop #112 is taking trees curbside on January 5th.
The Alba Sister City Association is picking up tagged trees in Medford on December 29th and January 5th, tree tags are available here – https://www.medfordalba.com/
