Pigs race at Jackson County Fair

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair is barreling to the weekend.

One of the most popular returning attractions are the Alaskan pig races.

Families can watch a lineup of pigs race through a custom-made course.

There are over 10 pigs and three rounds of racing.

The races are done ‘elimination-style’.

Families can get involved by predicting which pig will win.

Organizers say they enjoy getting the crowd engaged.

The pig race announcer, Max Grabler said “The kids love it. That’s really all I see, so it’s hard to keep track of how big the crowds are because there’s usually a few kids who are so into it that you’re not paying attention to the full bleachers. Like there’s one kid who’s jumping up and down every time a pig comes out.”

The tracks are a bit different in each round.

There are also added obstacles where you can really watch the pigs fly, so to speak.

Check the racing schedule when you arrive at the fair, as the pigs race every couple hours to ensure they get to rest up between races.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.