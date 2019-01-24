Pipeline company opens office in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The company behind the proposed Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Project has opened an office in Klamath Falls.
Pembina has opened an office at Ninth and Main in Klamath Falls.
“There was not a presence in Klamath County.” Explains Harry Andersen, Senior Vice-President of the Pembina Pipeline Corporation. “We quickly determined that to be a good partner with the community, and to start building the business we’re looking to build here, we needed to have a strong physical presence.”
The opening followed an announcement of opposition to the pipeline by the Jackson County Commissioners.
“What I’d like to do with the Jackson County Commissioners is make an offer to them.” Andersen proposed. “And the offer is, let’s sit down, and Pembina would like to understand what your concerns are – and let all know if they’re interested in being part of the solution for Oregon.”
Klamath County Commissioners have come out in support of the project.
The proposed pipeline would cross Klamath, Jackson, Douglas, and Coos counties.
“The pipeline is 229 miles long.” Noted Andersen. “The pipeline itself will cost around 3 billion dollars, the total cost of the project is around 10 billion U.S. dollars.”
While there’s strong opinion on both sides of the pipeline, Andersen says he believes Pembina is making good progress. “What Pembina’s been able to do, we’ve acquired, and had more landowners sign up with us in four and a half months than has signed up in the previous twelve years.”
The new office is open Monday through Friday, but is open to the public by appointment only.
To make an appointment to speak with someone at the Klamath Falls office, call: (541) 577-1855.
A toll-free number is also available: 1-866-277-9249.
Comments and questions can also be emailed to: [email protected]
