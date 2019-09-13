Home
Plan introduced to upgrade Liberty Park District in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – A neighborhood plan is being introduced to improve livability in the Liberty Park Neighborhood. Upgrades for this district in Medford are being discussed Thursday at the Medford City Council Study Session.

It’s north of downtown between Central and Riverside. The plan includes upgrades from transportation to park amenities and overall safety in the Bear Creek area. This could mean improving sidewalks, relocating bus stops and other development opportunities.

“Our parks and recreation department has had a plan for redeveloping that part of bear creek, as, you know, a more amenity rich recreational facility,” Matt Brinkley, City of Medford, said.

The plan is being funded through a grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The city says a lot of the suggestions were made by the residents, especially regarding safety.

