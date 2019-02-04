Plane involved in fatal California crash has ties with Klamath Falls

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A plane that crashed in southern California killing five people traces back to an individual in Klamath Falls.
A residential neighborhood in Yorba Linda was left in flames Sunday when a small plane came crashing down.
The pilot died in the initial crash. Four people on the ground were killed and two others injured as over 70 firefighters tried to keep nearby homes intact.
NPR reports the plane took off from nearby Fullerton Municipal Airport early Sunday afternoon. The plane made it ten miles before it began a rapid descent, apparently breaking up mid-flight.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Eliott Simpson said, “Based on one of the videos, yeah, it was already breaking up, and the debris field is stretched over such a large distance that it would indicate that it was breaking up towards the end of the flight…”
Preliminary incident data indicates the twin-engine Cessna 414 plane was in the process of being registered to an applicant with a Klamath Falls, Oregon address.
Federal Aviation Administration officials are still trying to piece together why the plane crashed.
The names of the deceased have been withheld until family members have been notified.