Plane touches down without landing gear at Medford’s airport

MEDFORD, Ore. – A plane touched down at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport without its landing gear deployed.
On the morning of December 6, an Ameriflight Beechcraft cargo aircraft en route from Portland to Medford landed “gear up,” the airport said. There were no injuries reported.
Federal aviation officials have been contacted. As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the airport was waiting for approval to move the aircraft off the runway. No other planes will be able to take off or land until the disabled plane has been moved.
The airport said passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for flight information.