Planning commission meets to discuss growing marijuana outdoors

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford city council will soon look at outdoor marijuana grows in city limits.
The issue is currently in front of the city’s planning commission. Outdoor grows are banned in Medford, but there’s been debate on whether that ban includes greenhouses.
Today the commission met to discuss different options for defining and regulating outdoor marijuana cultivation.
“Some people will make the argument that they need to be able to grow it outdoors in order to provide therapeutic or medical marijuana that’s affordable. So that’s an argument that we’ve heard here in Medford as well as in other communities, ” said planning director of Medford Matt Brinkley.
The commission will make a recommendation to the city council next week. Councilors will discuss the issue and invite public input on June 21st.
The city hopes to develop policy to clearly define rules and regulations of what constitutes indoor and outdoor growing.