Plans for expanded mental health services in the works in Klamath Co.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Expanded mental health services are in the works in Klamath County.

The Board of Commissioners says its transferred land to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health. It plans to build a mental health residential treatment facility on Washburn Way.

KBBH says the new facility will double its current capacity for people needing mental health services.

County Commissioner Kelley Minty says she views the project as a huge benefit to the community in the future.

“I just look forward to one day where we will all as a community be able to view the ribbon cutting on a really nice beautiful facility and look at it as a win in our community as stepping up to solve a problem that really needs to be solved,” said Commissioner Minty.

KBBH is currently in negotiations with an architectural firm for new facility planning.