“Please return to this chamber”: Oregon GOP senators walkout over cap-and-trade bill

For a second time, Oregon Senate Republicans walked out of the Capitol over a controversial bill today. That action prevented Democrats from establishing a quorum and voting on Senate Bill 1530, also known as Cap and Trade.
NBC5’s Nicole Costantino spoke with both sides about the issue that’s gained national attention.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).