Point Pub & Grill feeds 250 families this Thanksgiving

Posted by Jenna King November 24, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Point Pub and Grill is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving.

The Central Point restaurant handed out free meals Thursday to anyone who walked through the door.

This is the 6th year it’s given out the meals, and the first time since the pandemic.

Guests got all the thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course pie.

“The premise behind all of it was just making sure that those who are in need or didn’t have any place to go or family someplace where they can be in a clean warm comfortable space and be met with smiling faces to serve them a real meal,” said Rebecca Burns, GM of the Point Pub and Grill.

Its goal was to serve 250 meals. It took the leftovers to Hawthorne Park and a local charity.

Jenna King
