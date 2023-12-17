Polar Express themed event at the Children’s Museum in downtown Medford

Posted by Maximus Osburn December 16, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon in downtown Medford got to help families get in the holiday spirit, with a Polar Express themed event.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. and kids in their pajamas and robes were lined up ready to join in on the festivities.

The staff decked the halls inside the museum with activities for kids to enjoy, like cookie decorating and even indoor sock skating.

Staff also held group readings of the Polar Express book, with a visit from Santa Claus at the end.

They say that they enjoy families beginning to make the children’s museum a part of their holiday traditions.

The museum’s executive director, Sunny Spicer said,

“It’s something really engages the whole community, we have volunteers that make pieces, they do the bells, they do little snowballs for us, it makes it a really fun community event. And this is something we work on all through the year.”

The event wraps up tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

For the specific time openings, go to their website.

