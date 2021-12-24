Police are increasing patrol officers during the holidays

MEDFORD, Ore. – Now through January 1, Medford Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be cracking down on drunk drivers. Both agencies say they’ll be increasing their patrols watching out for impaired drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says during Christmas and New Years Day in 2019, there were more drunk driving-related deaths than any other holiday period that year.

“Use common sense as the pre-plan, try and come up with someone who’s going to be designated as the driver, or try and get a hold of Uber or Lyft or rideshare,” said Dep. Cody Ponder from Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Police say if you’re driving and you see another car that you suspect is impaired call either police dispatch or 911. They’re reminding you if you have a drink make sure you have a driver or call a ride-sharing service.