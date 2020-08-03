Police ask for help locating missing Roseburg man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg man.
37 year-old Richard John Siegrist was last heard from on Saturday. He left a residence in the 300-block of Lad Lane in a silver or gray Honda 4×4 SUV. His destination is unknown.
Siegrist is described as 5’07”, 170lbs, brown hair and brown eyes with possibly a beard. He is known to frequent the mountains and wooded areas of Douglas County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in regards to case #20-3496.
