Home
Police ask for help locating missing Roseburg man

Police ask for help locating missing Roseburg man

Local News Regional Top Stories

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg man.

37 year-old Richard John Siegrist was last heard from on Saturday. He left a residence in the 300-block of Lad Lane in a silver or gray Honda 4×4 SUV. His destination is unknown.

Siegrist is described as 5’07”, 170lbs, brown hair and brown eyes with possibly a beard. He is known to frequent the mountains and wooded areas of Douglas County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in regards to case #20-3496.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »