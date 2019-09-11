Police asking for public’s help finding man who robbed local bank

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Somebody that’s desperate enough to go into a bank and try to rob it is desperate enough to do it again,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
A man is on the run after unsuccessfully robbing a Medford bank on Tuesday morning.
“There’s some robberies that occur where it’s obvious where people brandish guns, yell, tell everyone to get down, maybe even shoot rounds,” he said. “That’s pretty uncommon but no, this was not that.”
Lt. Budreau says the suspect waited in line with other customers. After approaching the teller, he passed over a note explaining this was a bank robbery.
“Nobody really knew what was going on because this is one of those crimes that looks odd when you look at him, he’s all garbed up but other than that, it didn’t look anything out of the ordinary,” he said.
After the clerk questioned the note, Lt. Budreau says the suspect ran off without the money. He was seen sprinting towards his car a couple blocks down by Corona Avenue and Providence Medford Medical Center.
He’s believed to be driving a dark-colored Chrysler 300.
“Our focus right now is believing that this could be a local suspect,” said Lt. Budreau. “I mean, just based on where the bank is located it’s right in the heart of Medford.”
It’s the first bank robbery in Medford this year.
“He’s described as looking pretty young,” Lt. Budreau said.
The suspect was wearing a gray, over-sized zip up hoody, blue jeans, a red baseball cap, and sunglasses.
“Having a vehicle and a suspect are two really good clues and we usually don’t have that valuable information in the initial stages of the bank robbery,” said Lt. Budreau. “So we’re hoping to capitalize on that.”
If you live or own a business in the area, police want you to check your surveillance footage. The agency says it’s still classified as a robbery, even though the suspect didn’t get any cash.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Medford police.
