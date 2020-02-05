Police confirm no kidnapping at Eagle Point park

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point police confirmed Tuesday that a possible kidnapping at Chamberlain Park was a misunderstanding and there was no kidnapping.
Police were called to the park Friday evening after word of a possible kidnapping was posted on social media. No children were reported missing, but police treated it as a kidnapping, just to be safe.
Police said people were spreading unsubstantiated rumors on Facebook scanner pages but declined to go into detail about what led to the misunderstanding.
