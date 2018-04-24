Police hope to improve communication with Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local police are trying to help ease communication between their officers and the Deaf community.
Medford and Ashland police departments are now handing out wallet and visor cards to Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals.
The cards are an easy way to let officers know that the person they are interacting with may not be able to hear them. That better communication is something the Deaf community appreciates.
“It shows that we’re deaf and we need access to our interpreters. The reason for that is because a lot of Deaf people end up getting hurt or arrested for a misunderstanding in communication,” said Velma Foust from the group Deaf Social of Southern Oregon.
The cards are available to pick up at no cost at both Medford and Ashland police departments.