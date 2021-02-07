Home
Police identify body found near I-5 last month

Police identify body found near I-5 last month

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

JACKSON CO., Ore. — A body discovered by I-5 last month has been identified by the Oregon State Police.

Police say 73-year-old James Earl Baldwin was found near Milepost 12, close to Ashland, on January 20th.

Baldwin had been reported missing on December 1, 2020, to Roseburg Police.

Following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, OSP says there was no foul play.

Baldwin died of natural causes.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »