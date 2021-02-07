Police identify body found near I-5 last month

JACKSON CO., Ore. — A body discovered by I-5 last month has been identified by the Oregon State Police.
Police say 73-year-old James Earl Baldwin was found near Milepost 12, close to Ashland, on January 20th.
Baldwin had been reported missing on December 1, 2020, to Roseburg Police.
Following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, OSP says there was no foul play.
Baldwin died of natural causes.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.