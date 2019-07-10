Police in Grants Pass looking for missing Hollywood actor Charles Levin

Grants Pass, Oregon — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is looking for help finding Grants Pass resident, Charles Levin. Levin is best known as a Hollywood actor with numerous film and TV credits dating back to the 1970s.
Police say Levin was in the process of moving to an address in the Redwood Ave. area from a residence near SW G St. Levin owns an orange 2012 Fiat Oregon. Levin is almost always in the company of his fawn-colored Pug dog, Boo Boo Bear according to police. Anyone with information about Levin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
According to his IMDB page, Levin appeared in dozens of movie and TV shows ranging from ‘Annie Hall’, to ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘L.A. Law’, and ‘NYPD Blue’.