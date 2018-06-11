Police in Oregon and California searching for theft suspects

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford and Yreka police are both searching for two thieves.
According to Medford police, the two people in this photo went to an open house in east Medford on Sunday posing as buyers.
While there, police say they stole the realtor’s purse and proceeded to go on a spending spree around town.
The Medford Police Department posted photos to Facebook Monday. Shortly after, the Yreka Police Department posted MPD’s story, adding that the same two people then burglarized a home in the Scott Valley before coming to Yreka to go on another spending spree with the victim’s credit cards.
If you recognize either of these people, you’re asked to contact either Medford or Yreka police, or the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.