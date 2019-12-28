Police looking for man in connection with homicide investigation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.
31-year-old Joshua Holloway is described as a 6 foot tall and 185 lbs white male. According to a press release, he is believed to be in the northern part of Klamath County.
The sheriff’s office urges the public to be cautious and call 911 immediately if they see Holloway.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.