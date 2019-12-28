Home
Police looking for man in connection with homicide investigation

Police looking for man in connection with homicide investigation

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

31-year-old Joshua Holloway is described as a 6 foot tall and 185 lbs white male. According to a press release, he is believed to be in the northern part of Klamath County.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to be cautious and call 911 immediately if they see Holloway.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »