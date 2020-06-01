Home
Police looking for suspect after Medford bank robbery

MEDFORD, Ore. — A suspect is on the run, after robbing a Medford bank over the weekend.

Medford police say it happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday at the U.S. Bank inside of Albertsons on Ross Lane.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and got away in a maroon 2004 Dodge Dakota. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50’s.

If you have any information, call Medford police.

