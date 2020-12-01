Police say 3 Ford trucks were stolen within 48 hours in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is on the look out for multiple car thieves.
Police say 3-4 suspects stole 3 different trucks within 48 hours.
It says the trucks being targeted are Ford F-250s in the Medford area.
The alleged suspects are driving a Ford F-350 dually. It is not known if the dually is also stolen.
Police say all trucks were locked at the time of theft and have not been recovered.
If you have any information, contact the Medford Police Department.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.