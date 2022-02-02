Police say no new developments in Almeda Fire investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Nearly a year and a half after the Almeda Fire, law enforcement is still looking for answers.

While the investigation is ongoing, there are no significant developments. That’s according to Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara.

He says it’s actively being worked on by detectives from around the Rogue Valley, as well as the FBI. Last June, a photo was released of two people, who may have witnessed the start of the Almeda Fire.

They are not suspects according to Chief O’Meara, but APD  is still working to identify them.

“It remains a case of critical importance for all Jackson County law enforcement and for all Jackson County community, and we will continue to work on it, all we can do is take the information as it comes in and work the case,” said Chief O’Meara.

The start of the fire remains the biggest criminal case, within the history of Jackson County. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Ashland Police.

