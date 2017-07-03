Police search for Talent stabbing suspect

Talent, Ore. — The Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit is searching for the suspect of an stabbing in Talent, that police say left the victim seriously injured. Just after two Sunday morning, officers were called to the 500-block of Talent avenue.
Police say they found the victim, who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and went in for surgery immediately. His current condition is not known, and his name is not being released.
Police say the suspect, Jose Cabrera, 31, left the scene before officers arrived. If you know where he is, you are asked to call police.
