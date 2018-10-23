Police still searching for missing Selma woman

SELMA, Ore. — Friends and family of Ericka Hogg are hoping for answers…and praying for good news.
“I’m just afraid that we’re not going to find her…,” said Ericka Hogg’s friend, Miranda Brady.
Brady says she spends a moment each day praying for her dear friend, Ericka Hogg.
But those prayers are never without tears.
She’s one of many who know and love Hogg–a 39-year-old who’s been missing since May.
“We just really want to know what happened to her,” said Brady. “And if something happened to her we want this person off the street…”
Police say Hogg was last seen in Selma out on Deer Creek Road.
Hogg’s sister, Rachel Carter, says she suffers from schizophrenia and is an adventurous spirit who’s gone missing before.
But this time was different.
“I knew that I probably wouldn’t see her again…,” said Carter.
Carter says when she got a call from Hogg’s boyfriend concerned about where she was; They all contacted police.
Carter got on a plane.
“We did a ground search, we went on hikes, we walked the river…,” Carter said.
The family posted on social media, put up countless flyers, even hiring a private dog handler to search the grounds.
Hogg was nowhere to be found.
“It went stale…There were no new tips to follow up on,” said Sergeant Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police.
The case has been investigated by multiple agencies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and now, Oregon State Police.
Right now, Sgt. Jeff Proulx says they’re still investigating it as a missing person’s case.
“We’ve reviewed the report and any interviews…and right now, nothing stands out that it was foul play…,” he said.
But family and friends aren’t so sure. Some are expressing concerns about a volatile past relationship.
“I feel like that somebody did something to Ericka that was not good…that was bad…and I feel like this person is still walking around…,” said Brady.
Others don’t want to point fingers, but are losing hope that she’ll come home.
“Whether she’s alive or dead we just want some closure…,” said Carter.
Erika was last seen mid-May.
She is five feet six inches tall, one hundred pounds with light brown dreadlocks and rainbow-colored highlights. She has a tattoo of a marijuana leaf on her right bicep.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact Oregon State Police.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.