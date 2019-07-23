Police waiting on autopsy results in missing Hollywood actor case

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — More than a week after investigators in Grants Pass say they believe they found the remains of Hollywood actor Charles Levin, they’re still waiting for autopsy results.

Search and rescue crews found a body in rural Josephine County at the bottom of a 100-foot slope, quite a distance from Levin’s car, over a week ago.

Grants Pass Department Public Safety said there is a high probability that the remains are those of Levin, but they’re still waiting for results from the Medical Examiner’s office.

According to his IMDB page, Levin appeared in dozens of movie and TV shows ranging from ‘Annie Hall’, to ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘L.A. Law’, and ‘NYPD Blue’.

