Police waiting on autopsy results in missing Hollywood actor case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — More than a week after investigators in Grants Pass say they believe they found the remains of Hollywood actor Charles Levin, they’re still waiting for autopsy results.
Search and rescue crews found a body in rural Josephine County at the bottom of a 100-foot slope, quite a distance from Levin’s car, over a week ago.
Grants Pass Department Public Safety said there is a high probability that the remains are those of Levin, but they’re still waiting for results from the Medical Examiner’s office.
According to his IMDB page, Levin appeared in dozens of movie and TV shows ranging from ‘Annie Hall’, to ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘L.A. Law’, and ‘NYPD Blue’.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).