Police warn you will be charged if you leave kids or animals unattended in hot cars

MEDFORD, Ore. —With extremely high temperatures in the Rogue Valley this week, local police want to remind people not to leave kids or animals unattended in hot cars.
Police say, people who leave animals or kids in cars, can get cited for endangerment of an animal or child. MPD says both are misdemeanor offenses, and if the child or animal is injured, it’s a felony.
Lieutenant Mike Budreau says MPD averages around 1 call a day in the warmer months for animals, and a handful for children per month.
“If you have pets leave them at home, you may think they wanna go with me, they’re gonna miss me, but they are going to be much more comfortable at home when you’re not gonna risk your health and with children, certainly don’t want to leave them in a car especially in this heat,” said Lieutenant Budreau.
If you encounter an animal or kid in a car alone, call the police immediately.
