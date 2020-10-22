Home
Police: Yreka man confesses to killing cats

Police: Yreka man confesses to killing cats

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — Mount Shasta Police got a call from Mercy Medical Mount Shasta for alleged animal abuse.

According to the Mount Shasta Police Facebook page, it got a call 54-year-old Daniel Brown of Yreka, told hospital staff he had killed cats.

Hospital security found two dead cats and a third that was still alive in Brown’s car. After an investigation, Brown was charged with animal cruelty.

The cat was taken to the Siskiyou Humane Society. They say it’s gotten an overwhelming amount of requests for the cat, which will be up for adoption soon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »