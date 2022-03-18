Polish woman & GP raise $32k for Ukraine hospital

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —A Polish woman with connections to Grants Pass, is doing all she can to help her neighboring country of Ukraine, and she’s making a big impact!

The Grants Pass Rotary Club is teaming up with her to make it happen. Kasia Rajewska went to Grants Pass High School and was a Rotary exchange student back in the 90s. The rotary club reached out to her when they saw everything unfolding in Ukraine. Now, she and the club are fundraising for medical equipment for a western Ukraine hospital.

The money will specifically go to surgical equipment, which we’re told is in short supply. The rotary club said it’s been surprised with what it has been able to do so far.

“It’s a way that people can do something because people wanted to do something but they didn’t know how and this is a mechanism to make that happen,” said Sam Swearingen, rotary club member.

The team has already raised $32,000 and is still raising money.

To donate, you can send a check to the Grants Pass Rotary Club and label it Ukraine. You can also learn more by visiting their website, grantspassrotary.org