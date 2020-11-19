Home
Popular Medford pizzeria makes changes to enhance takeout, as Governor Brown's 2-week freeze begins

Popular Medford pizzeria makes changes to enhance takeout, as Governor Brown’s 2-week freeze begins

MEDFORD, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown’s 2-week freeze to slow the spread of coronavirus goes into effect today.

A popular pizzeria in Medford is continuing to make changes to keep business up during the state-wide freeze.

Kaleidoscope Pizzeria and Pub is temporarily moving it’s takeout operations into it’s main restaurant, with the intention of having more space to create meals to-go. The restaurant says without a dine-in option, it is continuing to make small changes to enhance takeout.

It’s also using a ‘car hop’ method with assigned parking spaces to safely deliver meals to customers in their car.

“The kitchen is a little larger in the main restaurant, there’s just more room and it’s something the employees suggested,” said co-owner and general manager, Jacob Allmaras.

Allmaras says before the pandemic, takeout made about 30-35% of sales. He says takeout has now made up half of their sales during the pandemic.

Employees at the takeout facility tell me about 3oo – 400 to-go orders are out the door per day.

Though many local restaurants have converted to delivery and takeout, some sit-down restaurants told NBC5 News this week they simply aren’t able to make the change right now and instead will shut down for the next two weeks.

