Popular Medford pizzeria makes changes to enhance takeout, as Governor Brown’s 2-week freeze begins

MEDFORD, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown’s 2-week freeze to slow the spread of coronavirus goes into effect today.
A popular pizzeria in Medford is continuing to make changes to keep business up during the state-wide freeze.
Kaleidoscope Pizzeria and Pub is temporarily moving it’s takeout operations into it’s main restaurant, with the intention of having more space to create meals to-go. The restaurant says without a dine-in option, it is continuing to make small changes to enhance takeout.
It’s also using a ‘car hop’ method with assigned parking spaces to safely deliver meals to customers in their car.
“The kitchen is a little larger in the main restaurant, there’s just more room and it’s something the employees suggested,” said co-owner and general manager, Jacob Allmaras.
Allmaras says before the pandemic, takeout made about 30-35% of sales. He says takeout has now made up half of their sales during the pandemic.
Employees at the takeout facility tell me about 3oo – 400 to-go orders are out the door per day.
Though many local restaurants have converted to delivery and takeout, some sit-down restaurants told NBC5 News this week they simply aren’t able to make the change right now and instead will shut down for the next two weeks.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.