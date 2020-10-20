Home
Popular restaurant in Ashland announces it’s closing its doors after 2 decades

ASHLAND, Ore. — Popular breakfast joint in Ashland has announced it’s closing it’s doors after 23 years in business.

Morning Glory is located on Siskiyou Boulevard, across from SOU’s campus.

It announced on social media last week that it will officially closing on November 1st.

The owner has been trying to sell the restaurant for years.

